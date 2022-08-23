Live
Gamescom 2022: Live updates
Here's everything happening at Gamescom Opening Night Live
By Momo Tabari published
Gamescom Opening Night Live is airing today, and although we know a few of the games to expect, you can expect plenty of surprises too. You can tune in to watch the show at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST on either Twitch or YouTube
Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, Outlast Trials, and The Callisto Protocol will make an appearance at some point during the two hour livestream, which is set to feature more than 35 games. We have tons of wild theories, and with the show coming so close, we're hoping most of them come true.
The Callisto Protocol is being shown off now with brand new gameplay. We see the player pull monsters in with some sort of gravity gun and toss them into a gyrating death machine. We also see a cutscene where the player gets shot down a water pipe and the player has to control themselves as they flow down it.
The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller has been shown off, which is a pro controller version of the DualSense. Rumors have been circulating about this for quite a while, so it's not surprising that we've finally see it.
A new game from Legendary, seemingly related to the Dune franchise, is being shown off now. It's titled Dune Awakening and it's an open world survival MMO.
First world premiere is a game from a brand new team called Everywhere. It seems to be a huge world that features third person shooting action and racing throughout tons of diverse environments.
Gamescom Opening Night Live is starting now! Be sure to tune in on Twitch or YouTube to catch the show. We'll be updating this article with all of the reveals in case you can't make it.
Gamescom Opening Night Live begins in 10 minutes. Be sure to tune in on Twitch or YouTube to catch the show. If you can't make it, we'll be keeping this article updated with every juicy announcement!
With the show an hour away, we can only speculate. FromSoftware's Armored Core is easily the one I'm most excited about, and I'd love to see some footage of what it looks like in action. On the other hand, I do love going into Hidetaka Miyazaki's games without prior knowledge, but I know I'll just be too curious to avert my gaze.
A new BioShock game is also possible and has been quite heavily rumored, but not everyone has faith it'll show up at the show. At the very least, we know we're going to see more of Hogwarts Legacy, which is highly anticipated by many.
