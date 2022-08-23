Gamescom 2022: Live updates

Refresh

(Image credit: Striking Distance Studios) The Callisto Protocol is being shown off now with brand new gameplay. We see the player pull monsters in with some sort of gravity gun and toss them into a gyrating death machine. We also see a cutscene where the player gets shot down a water pipe and the player has to control themselves as they flow down it.

(Image credit: PlayStation) The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller has been shown off, which is a pro controller version of the DualSense. Rumors have been circulating about this for quite a while, so it's not surprising that we've finally see it.

A new game from Legendary, seemingly related to the Dune franchise, is being shown off now. It's titled Dune Awakening and it's an open world survival MMO. (Image credit: Legendary)

First world premiere is a game from a brand new team called Everywhere. It seems to be a huge world that features third person shooting action and racing throughout tons of diverse environments.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is starting now! Be sure to tune in on Twitch or YouTube to catch the show. We'll be updating this article with all of the reveals in case you can't make it.

Gamescom Opening Night Live begins in 10 minutes. Be sure to tune in on Twitch or YouTube to catch the show. If you can't make it, we'll be keeping this article updated with every juicy announcement!