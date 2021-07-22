EA Play Live 2021: Dead Space, Battlefield Portal and more

EA moved away from the traditional E3 week event to its own day on the butt-end of July. That is, today, July 22. EA Play Live 2021 is set to stream today, unveiling what its developers have been cooking in the oven.

EA Play Live 2021 starts today at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and will air on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter. You can also watch the stream below.

Dead Space

Dead Space is back and it's being completely built from the ground up by Motive Studios. Dead Space will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This game is built with the Frostbite game engine, so it's going to look pretty wild. If you haven't touched Dead Space before, now is the time.

Battlefield Portal

Battlefield Portal is everything a multiplayer game should aspire to be -- a space dedicated to putting the creativity in the hands of the players. A community driven mode where anything and everything can happen.

"Players will be able to change the rules of war by creating, sharing and discovering unexpected battles from Battlefield’s iconic past, present, and future."

Grid Legends

"GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action."

Apex Legends Emergence

Apex Legends Emergence introduces a new character, a new weapon, ranked matches and some changes to the current map.

Lost in Random

Lost in Random looks like if a third-person action adventure game and a card-game had a baby.

"Welcome to Lost in Random, a dark and twisted fairytale where anything can happen with the roll of a dice. Together, with your companion Dicey, you’ll battle fearsome opponents as you travel through the six shadowy realms of Random on a mission to save your sister from an evil Queen. Collect coins on your journey and trade them for powerful cards. Then, roll Dicey to freeze time in deadly dice combat and play your cards to unleash formidable attacks, abilities, combos, and more. You’ll also meet unpredictable residents and take on courageous quests as you travel deeper into the heart of Random."

Knockout City Season 2 - Fight at the Movies

"Fight at the Movies stars a new map, the Holowood Drive-In, where the playing field changes in real-time as you brawl through scenes from movies across every genre. What’s a movie without snacks, though? Grab yourself a concession-stand classic with the all-new Soda Ball. Time your throws to cover your rivals’ screens with sticky soda!"

We expect to see some more Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 footage and maybe even some Apex Legends news. There have also been rumors floating around about a potential Dead Space reboot, but of course, take that with a pinch of skepticism.

Keep in mind that the beginning of the show is technically a pre-show, so it might take a while to get to the good stuff.