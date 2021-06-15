Bandai Namco E3 2021: Will there be Elden Ring updates?

Refresh

Ashley Tisdale (yes, the High School Musical chick!) is voicing a character named "Rachel" in House of Ashes.

House of Ashes is a part of The Dark Pictures anthology, a collection of story-driven, horror stories that have connections with each other. This time, House of Ashes takes place during the 2003 Iraq war. Two groups of soldiers are plunged underground after an earth-shattering earthquake. But something creepy and perilous lies beneath! They start hearing things, seeing things — and people even start disappearing!

House of Ashes is coming out on October 21, 2022.

Yep! Bandai Namco, indeed, is kicking off its E3 showcase with a House of Ashes trailer. It takes place in Iraq in 2003 -- and it's definitely a creepy, horrifying game from what I can see. Yikes!

"We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game, but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world, " said Bandai Namco president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa.

If Bandai Namco won't share any additional Elden Ring updates, I've got a scoop for you. The publisher said that it's looking to "expand" on Elden Ring in the future. Meaning that we will likely see Elden Ring in other mediums besides gaming.

Why does the Little Nightmares 2 art director use a 2016 laptop? Well, as he sees it, if he can make the game look FIRE on a five-year-old laptop, he believes the graphics will look FIRE and drop-dead gorgeous on other systems. Hey, everyone has a method to their madness.

I even got the pleasure of interviewing Little Nightmares 2 art director Per Bergman for Laptop Mag's Systems of the Stars series. You may think that the Little Nightmares series was created using some state-of-the-art equipment, but as it turns out, a lot of Little Nightmares' elements was created on 2016 laptop!

I gotta say, Bandai Namco really started off with a bang this year with Little Nightmares 2. It's one of the creepiest games I've ever played. I also broke my gaming mouse in a fit of rage because it's also the most frustrating game I've ever played. However, the plot twist at the end was worth all the hair pulling, tears and screams.

Since House of Ashes is getting the main spotlight at Bandai Namco's E3 2021 showcase, I have a feeling Elden Ring news will be out of the picture. Who knows? I could be wrong. Maybe Bandai Namco will surprise us.

According to an E3 Twitter post, Bandai Namco's E3 showcase will mostly be about House of Ashes, the next installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology series. House of Ashes was announced shortly after the release of Little Hope, the previous installment, last October. House of Ashes is currently available for pre-order at GameStop for $59.99.

