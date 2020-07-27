Lenovo's excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon now $632 off in Black Friday in July sale

The excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is the best business laptop around. Early back-to-school deals are off to a great start this week with Lenovo taking hundreds of dollars off its best PCs.

For a limited time, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $997 via coupon "EXTRAFIVE". When it's not on sale, it retails for $1,629, so that's $632 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptops deals available right now.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $1,629 now $997 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's back to school laptop deal takes $632 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon, "EXTRAFIVE" to drop its price down to $997.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is one of the best laptops you can own.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this exact configuration, in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we loved its attractive, lightweight design, fast performance, and long battery life.

In terms of design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 features clean surfaces, smooth lines, and stylish branding. Like most ThinkPad series laptops, the X1 Carbon Gen 7 is built to military-grade specs. That means it withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity, and UV radiation.

Despite its super-thin design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is equipped with a generous assortment of ports and connectors. You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet dock connector, and a headphone/mic jack.

There's also a handy Kensington lock integrated into its design for added peace of mind.

At 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6-inches and 2.4 pounds, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is lighter than some 13-inch laptops like the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

So, if portability and durability are as much a priority as performance, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is a smart buy.