Lenovo Yoga C940 is now $400 off — this Cyber Monday laptop deal won't last long

We're finding some genuinely compelling discounts on the latest gadgets this Cyber Monday week, and many of the best sales are on laptops.

The critically acclaimed Lenovo Yoga C940 is now $999, or $400 off the retail price at Lenovo.com. This is a fantastic deal on a pretty decked-out configuration that boasts an Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

We strongly recommend the Yoga C940 to anyone in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop with fast performance and a premium design. As such, this is among the best Cyber Monday laptop deals around.

Lenovo Yoga C940 deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,399 now $999 @ Lenovo

If you're looking for a flexible 14-inch laptop, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is a great choice.

The Yoga C940 14 in this deal packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 14 review, we praised its slim, premium design and fast performance. We gave the Lenovo Yoga C940 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

The Yoga C940 14 sports a premium aluminum chassis that is slim and lightweight. Integrated into its design is an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar. This unique feature creates a surround-sound effect, eliminating the need for a Bluetooth speaker. In one test, the bass had a surprising depth and vocals were crisp.

At 3 pounds and a mere 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 14 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches) and competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches). For your connectivity needs, the Yoga C940 equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a single USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

