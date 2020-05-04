Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch) now just $1,099, its lowest price ever

The Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. And for a limited time, you can snag our favorite 2-in-1 for an all-time low price.

Currently, Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 on sale for $1,099. That's $200 off its $1,299 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen for far this month.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14": was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s to buy.View Deal

If you like flexibility, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of the best laptops you can own.

The Yoga C940 on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 10 Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we loved its slim premium design and vivid display. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and long battery life.

At 3 pounds, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds).

In our lab, the Yoga C940 notched a score of 18,672 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test. That beats the premium laptop average of 16,314 as well as HP Spectre x360 13 (18,408; Core i7-1065G7) and last year's Yoga C930 (14,739; Core i7-8550U).

In real-world testing, we opened 20 Google Chrome — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and our machine never stuttered.

The Yoga C940 14 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic jack combo. Now at an all-time low price, the Yoga C940 14 is a solid pick if you want a versatile machine.