Lenovo Yoga C740 with Core i7 CPU now $799 in doorbuster deal

Lenovo is kicking off this week with another round of early Memorial Day doorbuster laptop deals. The PC maker's sitewide sale takes up to 62% off our favorite 2-in-1 laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C740 for just $799 via code, "MEMDAY2". Traditionally, this 2-in-1 laptop is priced at $1,029, so that's $230 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've seen for a laptop with this configuration.

The Yoga C740 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, a 1.8 GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo promises a battery life of up to 15 hours on a full charge.

With its lightweight sleek and stylish design, it's one of the best 2-in-1s you can get and also a versatile MacBook Air alternative. And with Alexa voice assistant support, you can get weather updates, set reminders, and stream out to your favorite playlist hands-free.

Although we didn't review the Yoga C740, we find that Lenovo's Yoga laptops are well built, capable machines. For example, the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga C940 which is also on sale for $1,049 ($350 off), impressed us with its slim, premium design, and fast performance.

With fast 10th Gen Intel Core processing, Windows 10, and ample storage, the Yoga C740 is perfect for day-to-day productivity and entertainment.

If you're on a smaller budget, Lenovo also offers the Yoga C740 15-inch 2-in-1 with Core i5 CPU for $649 ($210 off) via coupon, "MEMDAY7".

These deals end May 24.

