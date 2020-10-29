Lenovo Yoga C740 crashes to $549 in Black Friday deals preview

The Lenovo C740 just hit its lowest price ever in Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Deals. Now is a great time to snag this excellent 2-in-1 laptop on the cheap.

Currently, Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C740 on sale for $549.99. This laptop normally retails for $800, so that's $250 off its normal price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this versatile machine. It's also one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get today.

Lenovo Yoga C740 14: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Deals sale knocks $250 off the Lenovo Yoga C740. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Among 2-in-1 laptops, Lenovo's Yoga C740 is the cream of the crop.

The Yoga C740 in this deal packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Its 360-degree flip-and-fold design can go from PC to tablet, tent or stand mode in a cinch. For peace of mind, it has a fingerprint scanner that works with Windows Hello so you can lock and unlock the laptop with the tip of your finger. Lenovo engineers also added a physical webcam shutter button to protect you from unauthorized viewing.

As detailed in our Lenovo Yoga C740 review, we were impressed by its slim, versatile design and battery life, which endured 10 hours and 18 minutes in our test. We also liked its built-in security features and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall performance.

At 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches and 3.1 pounds, the Yoga C740 is slightly heavier and larger than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1.14 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). Sporting a sleek and attractive design, the Yoga C740 has a smooth, sandblasted aluminum chassis.

In real-world tests, the Yoga C740 hardware took just about everything we threw at it. It's great for YouTube streaming, document creating and editing, as well as other creative tasks. We edited short videos that rendered those smoothly within an acceptable time frame.

Connectivity-wise, the Yoga C740 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 port and two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports.

Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Deals sale ends Sunday, November 1. However, Yoga laptop deals generally sell out quickly, so grab one while you still can.