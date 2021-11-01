Lenovo ThinkBook Plus leak features 17-inch laptop with strange second screen

Lenovo laptops are well-known to be built for professionals, and the rumored Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is expected to join the ThinkPad ranks as the go-to laptop for artists and designers thanks to a strangely-placed second screen.



Unlike the previous ThinkBook Plus we saw at CES 2020 with a built-in e-Ink display on the lid of the laptop, the rumored 17-inch ThinkBook Plus will have a second screen placed on the right side of the keyboard. According to the leaked image, it acts as a built-in drawing tablet.

(Image credit: Twitter / @evleaks)

Spotted by reputable leaker Evan Blass, the image also shows a stylus placed next to the second display, indicating that the screen can be used to write or draw on. Other than this, the ThinkBook Plus has a seemingly regular keyboard, touchpad and 17-inch display.



This isn't the first creator-targeted laptop we've seen this year. The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 also offered a design catering to artists and designers with a funky dial and a touchpad that doubles as a drawing board.



Asus' laptop offers a 16-inch, 4K OLED, HDR display along with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series processor. Creator laptops need discrete graphics and high-performing processors, which gives us an idea of what Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus will feature. Potential price and release dates have yet to be announced or leaked, but we hope to see the ThinkBook Plus be officially revealed soon.



If Lenovo is due to release the ThinkBook Plus, it would not only make a fine addition to our list of best laptops for photo editing, but also the best Lenovo laptops on the market today. Speaking of, the recently reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is a laptop built to make its rivals sweat — definitely check it out.