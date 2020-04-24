Lenovo IdeaPad 5 AMD Ryzen 4000 laptop now available starting at $689

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 AMD laptop is now available for purchase. It's one of the first laptops to feature AMD's optimized Ryzen 4000 series CPU. While pricing for the IdeaPad 5 starts at $689.99, you can snag a modest discount with a Lenovo coupon code.
Currently, you can get the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5 for $655 via coupon, "EXTRAFIVE". That's $34 off its list price and of course the lowest price we've ever seen for this just released laptop.
It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" Laptop: was $689 now $655 @ Lenovo
The IdeaPad 5 is AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU-powered and boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Use coupon code, "EXTRAFIVE" to take $34 off.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 enters the market among the likes of other AMD Ryzen laptops. Judging from its specs, it's one of the best laptops you can get for the price.
It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.3 GHz (up to 4.0 GHz) Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 512GB of storage. Integrated into its design are two user-facing Dolby Audio speakers and a webcam privacy shutter and fingerprint reader for security.
Although we didn't review the IdeaPad 5, we already know that its AMD Ryzen 5 chip puts Intel Core i7 laptops to shame. As we previously reported, the Ryzen 5 CPU's score of 4,747 wiped the floor with Intel's Comet Lake-U processor in Geekbench 5 permanence tests.
What's more, it maintained a consistent clock speed of 3.9 GHz during tests. The mystery Lenovo Ryzen 5 4500U laptop used in the test could very well be the IdeaPad 5. Based on its results, for a budget laptop, it's pretty big on performance.
At 3.7 pounds and 14.0 x 9.2 x 0.78-inches, the IdeaPad 5 is lighter than, yet similar in size to the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches).
Port-wise, Lenovo equipped the IdeaPad 5 with two USB-A 3.1 ports, a USB-C port, and an HDMI port. There's also an SD card reader and headphone/mic combo jack on board.
So if you're looking for an affordable business laptop, the IdeaPad 5 is a solid buy.