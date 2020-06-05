Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a cheap convertible with dual USB-C ports

If you can't get the well-received Chromebook Duet, you might consider the Chromebook Flex 3i, a new 2-in-1 laptop Lenovo quietly added to its website on Thursday.

The Flex 3i starts at just $329, making it a possible alternative to the Duet or other low-price devices, like the Surface Go 2. The convertible laptop has an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel display, an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

As it stands, the 32GB version costs only $10 less than the $64 model, so we'd definitely go for the bigger storage option.

Measuring 11.4 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches and weighing 2.6 pounds, the Chromebook Flex 3i is a relatively portable device, although we wish Lenovo had reduced the massive bezels surrounding the display.

The Flex 3i won't break any speeds records nor will it turn any heads with its simple, straightforward design. That being said, for just $329, you get a touchscreen display on a 2-in-1 laptop that can flip into tablet mode or stand in tent mode for viewing content.

There is also a decent amount of ports aboard this laptop, including dual USB-C inputs, dual USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a microSD card slot, a lock slot and a headphone/mic jack.