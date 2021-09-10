iPhone 13 color options may have leaked — will the iPhone look pretty in pink?

We expect a handful of new devices at Apple's streaming event next week, however, the iPhone 13 will be the headliner and a new rumor suggests it may be coming in a new splash of colors.

91Mobiles spotted the posting on a Ukrainian retail site that featured listings for all of the iPhone 13 variants including a new pink option for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may be getting Black and Bronze finishes (via Tom's Guide).

The site didn't include images of any of the phones, the render at the top of the article was done by AliArtist3D back in May. It's a rumor that has done the rounds a few times with the color often referred to as Rose Pink. The color will allegedly replace the green option on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, joining White, Black, Blue, Purple, and Product [Red].

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get a larger, although less colorful, shakeup with the addition of Black and Bronze to the lineup. These options would replace Graphite and Pacific Blue with Silver and Gold sticking around. If you are wondering how Black may differ from Graphite, this would be a return of the matte black last seen on the iPhone 7. The Bronze is a bit more shrouded in mystery, previous leaks have suggested that it has an orange hue to it.

(Image credit: Everything Apple Pro)

The listings also offer the storage capacity of the phones with the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 unfortunately still starting at 64GB with only a 128GB option available above that, which would be missing the 256GB storage option available on the iPhone 12 and 12 mini. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max stick to the same 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options available on the current models. There have been rumors of a new 1TB model, but no sign of that here.

While the contents of these leaks are credible, it's also entirely possible that these are speculative listings by the site. With the exception of the missing storage tier for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, these entries all align with existing rumors about the phones.

Fortunately, with only days to go before the expected launch, we will know everything about the iPhone 13 lineup soon enough.