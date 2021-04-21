iPad Pro 2021's Magic Keyboard already has a cheaper alternative from Logitech

The Apple Event unveiled a wide range of long-rumored products, with the new iMac and iPad Pro 2021 being the two big stars of the show. While the latter also came with an updated white Magic Keyboard, there's now a cheaper alternative.



Logitech has revealed a new Combo Touch backlit keyboard case with a trackpad for the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and it can save you over $100 if Apple's white Magic Keyboard isn't up your alley.

The updated Combo Touch connects to the iPad via Smart Connector, with the case featuring a detachable keyboard and kickstand to set up the iPad like a laptop. Logitech also states the case now boasts the company's "largest trackpad" for a keyboard case.



Logitech is known for making keyboard cases for different iPad models, but this new Combo Touch will be the first time the company has introduced a keyboard and trackpad for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Perfectly timed for the iPad Pro's upcoming launch.



As for pricing, Logitech's Combo Touch for the 11-inch iPad Pro model is priced at $200, while the 12.9-inch model comes in at $230. That's considerably less than Apple's $299 and $349 keyboard options, respectively.



The catch? the Combo Touch only comes in "Oxford Grey," meaning Apple's Magic Keyboard has some edge in the colour variety thanks to the new white model. There are plenty of other perks you'll want to know about in our Magic Keyboard review.



Both Combo Touch keyboard cases will be launching soon, and you can now pre-order the 11-inch model on Logitech's site. Check out everything else that went down at the Apple Event.