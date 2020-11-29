Hurry! HP Spectre 4K laptop with Nvidia GPU just $1,151 in epic Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are here and ready to beat you over the head with savings, but if you want to defend yourself, you need something strong and metallic, like a super sleek aluminum laptop-- Perfect! The HP Spectre x360 is $578 off right now.

If you're scouring for an affordable 4K laptop, you found one -- get the HP Spectre x360 w/ 4K display, GTX 1650 Ti GPU for $1,151 with 10STACKBFCM21 coupon at HP's website.

The HP Spectre x360 is a solid consumer laptop, and at the new price, it's one of the best laptops you can buy right now. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and a 4K display.View Deal

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we complimented the laptop for its attractive, stylish chassis, its beautiful 4K display, speedy file-transfer rates and its comfortable keyboard.

However, keep in mind, that the machine we reviewed had terrible battery life, lasting only 2 hours and 51 minutes. We also found that the laptop offered mixed performance and that its touchpad needed some work. But, if you don't mind being plugged in all the time, this is a good deal.

