HP's bargain Black Friday deal slices Pavilion 15 gaming laptop down to $599

With Black Friday 2021 now at full throttle, many of the best RTX 30 Series laptops are getting some wicked discounts. If you're after a crazy cheap yet reliable gaming laptop, HP has a bargain offer you can't refuse.



Now at $200 off the price tag, the HP Pavilion 15z Gaming Laptop is now just $599 — one of the cheapest gaming laptops we've found. Originally priced at $800, gamers on the hunt for a laptop with commendable gaming performance without putting a dent in their wallets should pay attention to this brilliant Black Friday offer.

HP Pavilion 15z Black Friday deal

HP Pavilion 15z: was $799.99 now $699.99 @ HP HP Pavilion 15z: was $799.99 now $699.99 @ HP

Now £99 off, the HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop sporting a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB video memory and 4.2GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU is a budget gaming laptop not to be missed. Along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, expect this to run the most popular PC games without a hitch.

While it may not boast RTX 30 Series graphics, this HP Pavilion 15z gaming laptop can still pump out gorgeous graphics in the latest PC games and popular competitive titles thanks to the reliable GTX 1650 GPU. Plus, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and 8GB RAM means you'll get reliable processing power — all for just $599.



The HP Pavilion 15z also boasts a sizeable 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display to make the most out of watching movies or playing PC games. Better yet, the budget gaming laptop also comes with the latest Windows 11 pre-installed.



Fortunately, this gaming laptop can easily be upgraded to your liking before checkout. Now that it's $599, those willing to splash a bit more cash can upgrade the laptop's CPU to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz 15.6-inch display and up to M.2 1TB SSD.



Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now. If you're after even more of the best HP Black Friday deals, we've got you covered.