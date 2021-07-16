Trending

How to pre-order the new OLED Nintendo Switch — you can get one today

By

Pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch OLED is difficult, but not impossible

Nintendo Switch (OLED model)
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is set to launch on October 8, but pre-orders are kicking off today — here is how to pick one up.

Announced by Nintendo America on Twitter, pre-orders of this new version of the Switch go live today at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

See more

The world expected a Nintendo Switch Pro with upgraded components but instead got the same console with a nicer display. There was a fairly sizable voice of disappointment across Twitter in the aftermath of the reveal, but nonetheless, this is a welcome upgrade to the original Switch (and the Switch Pro may still happen).

The OLED Switch (as you may have guessed from the name) upgrades the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the original model to a 7-inch OLED panel. Alongside this perk is a redesigned kickstand, “enhanced audio” for the built-in speakers, and an Ethernet port built into the dock.

Pre-order the white Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

There are a few retailers giving you the chance to pre-order the OLED Switch; we will link to the product pages below when they become available.  

US Pre-orders

UK Pre-orders

Pre-order the Neon Red/Blue Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

Looking for more color with your Switch? The bright red and blue version is making the jump to the OLED Switch too.

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) live stock: updated every 15 minutes

Jason England
Jason England

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals and making sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Alongside this, he takes particular interest in reviewing (and creating video content about) laptops, earbuds and video games. Previously, he has written for the likes of Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him usually looking for good dogs to pet in his hometown of Nottingham, or eating/thinking about eating pizza.