How to pre-order the new OLED Nintendo Switch — you can get one today

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is set to launch on October 8, but pre-orders are kicking off today — here is how to pick one up.

Announced by Nintendo America on Twitter, pre-orders of this new version of the Switch go live today at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Pre-order #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) starting today, 7/15 at 12pm PT. Check with select retailers for more details. https://t.co/17dPY3iUDx pic.twitter.com/SWhUQiDrexJuly 15, 2021 See more

The world expected a Nintendo Switch Pro with upgraded components but instead got the same console with a nicer display. There was a fairly sizable voice of disappointment across Twitter in the aftermath of the reveal, but nonetheless, this is a welcome upgrade to the original Switch (and the Switch Pro may still happen).

The OLED Switch (as you may have guessed from the name) upgrades the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the original model to a 7-inch OLED panel. Alongside this perk is a redesigned kickstand, “enhanced audio” for the built-in speakers, and an Ethernet port built into the dock.

Pre-order the white Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

There are a few retailers giving you the chance to pre-order the OLED Switch; we will link to the product pages below when they become available.

US Pre-orders

Nintendo

Best Buy

Walmart

Amazon

UK Pre-orders

Pre-order the Neon Red/Blue Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

Looking for more color with your Switch? The bright red and blue version is making the jump to the OLED Switch too.

US pre-orders

Nintendo

Best Buy

Walmart

Amazon

UK pre-orders