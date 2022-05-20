How to get a free 5G phone from Verizon

What's better than a great phone deal? A free phone! For a limited time, you can get a free 5G from Verizon. Choose from the top-rated smartphones like the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, iPhone 12, Galaxy S20 FE, and more.

As part of Verizon's promotion, you can get Apple's $429 iPhone SE 3 absolutely free. To get this deal, you must buy the iPhone SE 3rd Gen outright and open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited plan. Your $429 cash back will appear as credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months.

The 3rd generation iPhone SE is Apple's most advanced SE release yet. While it retains the same compact size of its predecessors, it has a ton of enhancements. The new iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 128GB of storage, and 5G support.

Looking for an Android handset? As an alternative, you can get the $599 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for free. Again, you must purchase the phone and open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited plan. You'll receive credits toward the cost of the phone on your monthly bill over a 36 month period.

So if you need a new phone for yourself or a loved one, you'll want to take advantage of Verizon's free 5G phone deals.

Free phones from Verizon

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: was $429 now free w/ new line @ Verizon

To get this deal, you must buy the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited plan. Your cash back will appear in the form of credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. The iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP camera, and 5G support. This is all protected by a sleek, glass aluminum design.

Apple iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Buy the iPhone 13 starting at $799 from Verizon and get up to $800 in credits when you trade-in an eligible device. To get this deal, you must trade-in your old or damaged phone and sign up for a Verizon unlimited plan. Your cash back will appear as credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: was $599 now free w/ new line @ Verizon

Verizon is giving away the Galaxy S21 FE for free when you open a new line. Your cash back will appear as credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powered by Android 12, the Galaxy S21 FE boasts dual SIM support, IP68 water resistance and a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super fast charging.