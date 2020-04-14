Holy cow! This Asus Windows 10 laptop is just $299 at Best Buy

If you need a basic laptop under $300 for handling emails, creating documents and web browsing, listen up. Best Buy currently has an Asus Windows 10 laptop on sale for dirt cheap.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ImagineBook for just $299.99 at Best Buy. This laptop normally retails for $499.99, so that's $200 in savings. It's the cheapest this Asus laptop has ever been. It also undercuts Amazon's price by $9.

This is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Asus offers some of the best laptops and the ImagineBook is an affordable option.

It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a Core m3-8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

Affordable, simple, reliable and streamlined for security and performance, Asus ImagineBook is somewhat like a Chromebook. Just about the only difference is that it runs on Windows 10 Home in S mode, which is a streamlined version of Windows 10.

Although we didn't get our hands on the ImagineBook for a review, we find that Asus laptops like the ZenBook 13 deliver great performance and reliable battery life.

With its unique, textured lid and Pure White finish, the Asus ImagineBook sports an elegant, minimalist design. At 2.2 pounds and 13.2 x 8.9 x 0.7-inches, the ImagineBook is just as light and thin as today's premium ultrabooks.

Built for productivity, it has an ergonomic, full-size chiclet keyboard with 1.4-millimeter key travel and a super long battery life. It's integrated HD webcam comes in handy for videoconferencing.

The Asus ImagineBook has a nice array of connectivity options. It features a Type-C USB 3.0, a Type-A USB 3.1, a Type-A USB 2.0, an HDMI port and a microSD card reader.

So you're looking for a work from home essential or a laptop for kids, the Asus ImagineBook is a solid choice.