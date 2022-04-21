High Score Win Money gives new game developers and gamers a shot at winning cash

On April 23, High Score Win Money will launch its indie gaming site that will feature the work of indie game developers and allow players to win $100 for achieving the High Score. High Score aims to give indie game developers the opportunity to showcase their games and earn money, and it's free for anyone to join.

The brainchild of New York City comedian, New Yorker cartoonist, and WikiListen podcast host Victor Varnado, it will first feature the work of the creator of indie cult hit Soda Drinker Pro, Will Brierly.



Brierly is excited to bring his latest game to High Score and discussed his latest creation's simplified concept: "I wanted to make something super simple that anyone can pick up and play and have some depth. In lots of games, you have to do things to get points. Pac-Man eats dots, Mario collects coins, and in Killer Instinct, Spinal can do a 128 Ultra combo. In this game, all you have to do is point at the points, and get them.”

Brierly's latest indie game and the team behind High Score Win Money will be showcasing the newest game at the Dynamo Kingdom afterparty at the Chelsea Music Hall in New York City.

Speaking with Varnado, he stated that he was inspired by his own addiction to Wordle and his passionate past forays into indie game development. Varnado is also excited to reach out to indie game developers and to create a space where their work can be not only appreciated and supported but also earn money to keep developing more games. High Score will hold game developer competitions where winners will win cash prizes and gain revenue-sharing opportunities.

High Score Win Money launches officially on April 23, and we will have more in-depth coverage. Wish me luck; I'm going for the gold.