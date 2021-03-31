Grab Super Mario 3D All-Stars on Nintendo Switch for $50 before it's gone

If you don't have it already, today may be your last day to get your hands on Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch. As Nintendo announced, after March 31, this game will no longer be available for purchase.

Right now, you can grab a physical copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $49.94 at Walmart (Add to cart to see price). That's $10 off its $60 list price and one of today's best Nintendo Switch game deals. Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for regular price.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars deal

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: was $60 now $50 @ Walmart

If you're a proud Nintendo Switch owner or know one, this 3-in-1 Super Mario game is essential. Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes three of Mario’s greatest 3D platforming adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine. View Deal

Released in September 2020 for Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign, Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch and Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch are going out of production.

“The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign will end at the end of March 2021,” Nintendo tweeted in early March. “With the end of the campaign, the production, sales and services of some products will also end."

Meanwhile, prices are already going up on limited-edition Mario merch. We've already spotted Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch selling on ebay for $500. Whether you have the game in digital format already or not, it might be a good idea to pick up a physical copy for your collection while you still can.