Google Pixel Fold reportedly delayed — sneak peek still expected in 2021

Google's rumored Pixel Fold was expected to launch by the end of 2021, with rumors indicating the tech giant's first foldable would be amongst the many foldable smartphones due to arrive this year. Now, a new leak suggests we may have to wait a while longer.



The Pixel Fold has reportedly been delayed, but we may catch a glimpse of the foldable in a preview during the launch of Google's upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This suggests that an early 2022 projection is more likely.

Notable tipster Yogesh Brar shared details with 91Mobiles, with sources stating there is no launch period set for the foldable yet, and there's a chance Google may announce the Pixel Fold during the Pixel 6 launch event later this year. Google's next flagship phone is expected to launch sometime in mid-October.



Earlier this year, display industry insider Ross Young leaked that the Pixel Fold would be among the 2021 foldable launches, including from Oppo and Xiaomi. With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro projected to be the tech giant's biggest launch of the year, however, Google may not want to divert attention by launching its first foldable alongside its flagship lineup.



Google's custom Tensor chip is expected to be used in the Pixel Fold, while modder cstrack27 found three codenames relating to Google's upcoming Pixel devices that could sport the same modem.



In the tweet, it lists Oriole, Raven and Passport, which are codenames for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel Fold, respectively. The “g5123b” codename is expected to be a Samsung 5G modem. With the "Passport" codename being mentioned along with the codenames for the next Pixel smartphones, that's a good sign the Pixel Fold is getting identical technology.



While Google is tightlipped about its Pixel Fold, it will already see competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 once it launches. Of course, take this all with a pinch of salt, as the tech giant has yet to officially announce the Pixel Fold (or whatever it may be called).



