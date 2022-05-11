Google Pixel 6a is only $449 and can reportedly offer 72 hours of battery life — here's how

The Pixel 6a rumors were true! Tech sleuths predicted that the Pixel 6a would be unveiled in May, impelling us to believe that it would debut at the Google I/O event. Lo and behold, the Pixel 6a indeed got its spotlight at the search engine's annual developer conference.

The Pixel 6a is only $449 and Google boasted that it's "the best smartphone" they've ever offered at that price point.

The Pixel 6a shares the same unique, two-tone design language as the Pixel 6. In my Pixel 6 vs. iPhone 13 face off, I couldn't help but point out that the Pixel 6's funky rear black band reminded me of a tennis player wearing a sweatband. It's a polarizing design, so the critical reception of the Pixel 6a's not-so-new look may continue to be mixed.

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch display, an enhanced dual-camera array and an upgraded ultra-wide lens. Beloved Google camera features such as Face Unblur, True Tone and Magic Eraser all make a comeback to the $449 device.



The Pixel 6a is packed with the same security-minded Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As such, the Pixel 6a should be just as powerful as its Pixel 6 antecedents.

Google says that the Pixel 6a offers 24 hours of battery life. When Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, that runtime triples to 72 hours. Of course, we'll have to double check that claim with our own in-house battery test, but if Google's assertions are true, the Pixel 6a may make its budget-friendly iPhone competitor, the SE 2022, sweat.

The Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating, which is a step below the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's IP68 rating, but it should still be able to handle dust, airborne particles and up to one meter of water immersion.

Google's budget phone will be available in three colors: Sage, Charcoal and Chalk. As mentioned, the Pixel 6a is priced at $449 and it's set to hit store shelves on July 21.