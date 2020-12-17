Google Pixel 4a 5G phone lands all-time low price in holiday phone deal

The Pixel 5 may be Google's latest flagship phone, however, the Pixel 4a 5G is an affordable option. So if you're due for an upgrade or shopping for a last-minute holiday gift, this deal is for you.

Currently, Amazon has the Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G on sale for $459. This phone normally costs $499, so that's $40 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smartphone. If you're looking for an affordable unlocked 5G device, it's one of the best phone deals available right now. Best Buy and B&H also offer this deal.

Google Pixel 4a 5G deal

Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G: was$499 now $459 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Pixel 4a 5G. It features a 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080p) OLED display, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its 8MP front camera is complemented by a 12.2MP rear camera that records 1080p video at up to 240 fps. This unlocked phone is GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE + 5G compatible for activation on just about any wireless carrier network. Best Buy and B&H also offer this deal. View Deal

Google's Pixel 4a 5G phone is more than just a Pixel 4a with 5G baked in. Besides 5G network support, the Pixel 4a 5G has a larger 6.2-inch display, faster processor, and bigger battery.

The phone in this deal packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its 8MP front camera is complemented by a 12.2MP rear camera that records 1080p video at up to 240 fps. This unlocked GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE + 5G phone will work with just about any wireless carrier network.

In terms of design, the Pixel 4a 5G has a polycarbonate build and borrows its looks from the 5.8-inch Pixel 4a. Adopted from the Pixel 4a are minimal bezels and a hole-punch camera on the top-left corner of the screen. A familiar rounded square camera module with a single lens adorns the rear next to a circular fingerprint sensor for biometric login.

Measuring 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches, the Pixel 4a 5G is larger than the Pixel 4a (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) and Pixel 5 (5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches). Moreover, the Pixel 4a 5G is equipped with a headphone jack, whereas the Pixel 5 is not.

Overall, the Pixel 4a 5G is worth considering if you're looking for a 5G phone for under $500.