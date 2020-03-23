Google Nest WiFi router system now $70 off

Google's Nest WiFi mesh router system ensures that a fast and stable wireless connection reaches every corner of your home.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest WiFi (2 Pack) for $199 at Best Buy. Normally $269, that's $70 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this mesh WiFi system.

It's one of the best deals on work from home essentials you can get.

Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack): was $269 now $199 @ Best Buy

Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh router system we've reviewed. It blankets up to 3,800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. Snag a pair for $70 off at Best Buy.

The Google Nest WiFi mesh router system is the best mesh WiFi system we've seen.

This two pack system on sale features a Nest WiFi Router base unit and one Nest WiFi Point extender. The routers' minimalist design complements any decor and the system itself supports up to 32 extensions.

In our sister site Tom's Guide's Google Nest WiFi review, they loved its easy setup and Google Assistant with music support. They gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its overall good performance.

Google Nest WiFi mesh routers are small enough to be tucked away on a shelf or windowsill. This router and extension 2 pack blankets up to 3,800 square feet with reliable WiFi connectivity. Each router has a 4.3-inch diameter, is 3.6 inches tall and has shotgun-cooling holes at its base.

Like other smart routers, the Nest WiFi router system is the center of your connected devices. Its Point Extension pushes your WiFi signal throughout the home while Google Assistant responds to voice commands and plays audio.

In a nutshell, the extension is an all-in-one mesh extender and a Google Home Mini smart speaker. And at $70 off, it's a solid choice.