God of War Ragnarök is launching November 9

God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's God of War, is coming on November 9. A cinematic trailer was abruptly posted to YouTube earlier today, showcasing pre-rendered footage of Kratos and Atreus facing off against some big baddies.

Considering some of the biggest games of 2022 have suffered delays, including Starfield and the Breath of the Wild sequel, gamers should be ecstatic to know that the continuation of one of the best narratives in gaming history is coming to us in as little as four months.

If you weren't aware, it has been confirmed that Ragnarök will be the grand finale for the Norse mythology series that the 2018 game built up. Cory Barlog, the game director and story writer for God of War, is no longer Ragnarök's director, he's listed as a producer, but is reportedly working on something different. We're not sure what Barlog is working on, but we expect we'll learn more about it in the coming years.

Eric Williams is directing God of War Ragnarök, making this his gaming directorial debut. There's a lot of anticipation built up for this game, so this November will be an exciting time. Getting the conclusion to this fantastic story is most likely going to be an emotional rollercoaster.