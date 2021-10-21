Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED RTX 3080 laptop gets $1,400 discount, includes free game

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED 4K laptop offers creators and gamers the high performance they need for demanding tasks. And for a limited time, you can save big this fully loaded workstation laptop.

Newegg currently offers the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED RTX 3080 Laptop for $2,049 via rebate. Usually, this powerful machine retails for $3,449, so that's a whopping $1,700 in savings. The Aero 15 OLED's lowest price yet undercuts Amazon's current asking price by $650.

As a bonus, it comes with a free Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC game (valued at $60).

In terms of RTX 30 laptop deals, this is one of the best we've seen yet.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED deal

Save a whopping $1,400 on the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED Laptop at Newegg via rebate. Ideal for creators and gamers, it packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K AMOLED display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i9-11980HK 8-core CPU, and 32GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are NVidia's RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory, a 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED is a high-performance laptop for gaming, video editing, graphics design, music production, and more.

The laptop in this deal packs a vibrant 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K AMOLED display and is powered by a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i9-11980HK 8-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM. Nvidia's latest RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles heavy graphics while a 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD affords you ample storage.

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, we praised its immersive 4K OLED display, thin, lightweight yet sturdy design. After thorough testing, we gave the Aero 15 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its great overall performance.

Our review unit housed a Core i7-10870H CPU with 32GB of RAM. It easily juggled 39 Google Chrome tabs (four were playing 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously) with no signs of slowing down.

The laptop in this deal boasts Intel's new 11th Gen Intel Core i9 chip so we expect stellar multitasking performance and speed.

By design, the Aero 15 OLED sports an all-black, aluminum build. The logo "Aero” is emblazoned on the laptop's lid in a postmodern, futuristic white font. Despite its minimalist appeal, decorative crisscrossing lines give it a touch of pizzazz.

Weighing in at 4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches, the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is on par with the competition. It weighs the same as the Asus TUF Dash F15 (4.4 pounds, 14.2 x 10 x 0.8 inches) and is slightly heavier than the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 11 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

So if want a brawny 4K laptop for creative and gaming applications, the Aero 15 OLED is the one you want.

