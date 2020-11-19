GeForce Now games available on iOS — play AC Valhalla on your iPhone and iPad

Nvidia GeForce Now, a cloud-gaming service that lets users play top-rated IPs like Assassin's Creed Valhalla on underpowered devices, had difficulties tapping into the iOS market due to Apple's restrictive regulations imposed on streaming services like Google Stadia and xCloud.

Nvidia is now bypassing the Apple App store by launching its gaming platform on iOS devices via the Safari browser (via The Verge).

Nvidia GeForce Now launches on iPhones and iPads as a web app

You'll now be able to play popular titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Destiny 2 and more on your iPhone and iPad, thanks to a new GeForce Now web app that can be fired up on mobile Safari.

Nvidia GeForce Now on Safari (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia boasts that GeForce Now lets users play games on 1080p at 60 frames per second across nearly all devices. Some games support RTX, allowing members to play with gorgeous ray-traced graphics for enhanced graphical fidelity.

GeForce Now has more than 750 games with weekly additions that continue to expand the platform's catalog. Nvidia claims that it will connect with GOG in the near future to offer games such as CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Another game that's coming soon? Fortnite.

"Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay availability of the game," Nvidia said. "Members can look for the game on iOS Safari soon."

Similar to Nvidia, Microsoft and Google plan to launch their respective cloud-gaming platforms, xCloud and Stadia, via Safari for iOS members as well. Microsoft is aiming for a 2021 release while Google is poised to launch a beta version in the coming weeks.