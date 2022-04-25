Galaxy S22 series hit all-time low prices on Amazon — $200 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series are among the best smartphones you can buy and all three are deeply discounted on Amazon right now. If you're currently in the market for a new daily driver, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S22 Unlocked for $699 at Amazon. That's $100 cheaper than its normal price of $799. For fans of larger phones, the deal doesn't stop there with the Galaxy S22 Plus for $799 ($200 off) and even the massive Galaxy S22 Ultra for $999 ($200 off).

If you've been eying any of these phones, this is a great time to take the plunge as it matches or sets the all-time low price on Amazon for all three phones.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Unlocked Galaxy S22 at Amazon. The entry model Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon. The base model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

Buy the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G phone for $200 off at Amazon. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series are some of the best Android phones around. The Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080) Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our Galaxy S22 review, we praise the phone's bright 120Hz display, powerful mobile processor, and enhanced triple camera. We rate the Galaxy S22 4.5 out of 5-stars and give it our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the Galaxy S22's Snapdragon 8 chip performed well in our multitasking test. It showed no signs of slowdown with 12 Google Chrome tabs, Netflix streaming in the background while switching between multiple apps.

Anyone who likes to capture life's fleeting moments will benefit from the Galaxy S22's new wide-angle camera. The upgraded 50MP sensor and light-gathering f/1.8 aperture produces bright, detailed images, even in low light.

The Galaxy S22 Plus offers identical features of the Galaxy S22, but switches to a larger 6.6-inch FHD display and a larger 4,500mAh battery, both factors that may appeal to power users, particularly with the S22 Plus marked down to $799, typically the starting price for the Galaxy S22.

Finally the Galaxy S22 Ultra is arguably the pinnacle of modern smartphone design at the moment with the now integrated S Pen adding to the already unbelievable feature set of this 6.8-inch WQHD+ beast of a phone. At $999 the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an unbelievable deal on one of the best smartphones you can buy.