Galaxy S21 breaks cover in leaked teaser videos — reveals bold new color option for 2021

We've had no shortage of Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks already. But one thing that has been notably lacking are legitimate images as opposed to renders based on dimensions and specifications. Well, that draught ended today.

Reliable leaker @MaxWinebach offered up a trio of teaser videos for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra that allegedly originate directly from Samsung. Based on the overall quality and polish along with Weinbach's track record, it seems certain that these are legitimate promotional materials for Samsung's 2021 flagships (via AndroidPolice).

The videos don't really give us any new information regarding the phones. However, it answers a number of questions regarding the fit and finish of the devices which simple schematics couldn't give us. Each one of the Galaxy S21 variants gets its own roughly 30-second promo video with the rendered devices rotating through the air. There is a decided focus on the cameras with each video, but we do get a partial look at the display and back of each as well.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are both pictured in what Weinbach indicates is called "Phantom Violet." It's presumably the signature color for the S21 lineup much like "Mystic Bronze" was for the Galaxy Note 20 line. It's certainly a bold look with gold accents for the edge and camera array. These devices are virtually identical in the videos with the same cameras (12MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto) and a flat display. The screen size, battery and perhaps RAM should be the differentiators.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra gets to stand out with its more subtle black color option and of course its massive collection of cameras. It features a 108MP primary, 12 MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 10MP 10x super-telephoto. It also now picks up the laser autofocus system found in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which was a massive improvement over the simple time-of-flight sensor used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra last year.

Weinbach also noted that his sources point to a January 14 date for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked this year. That aligns with other rumors that we've seen, so just a little over a month to go until the unveiling of what will likely be the first flagship smartphones of 2021.