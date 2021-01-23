Galaxy Note 21 may be on the chopping block — but there could be another

The writing has been on the wall for the Galaxy Note for some time now with rumors swirling regularly last year that the Galaxy S21 would bring support for the S Pen and that the Note line would come to an end.

The first part of those projections has come to pass with the Galaxy S21 Ultra offering S Pen support and now multiple insiders are reaffirming the claim that there will be no Galaxy Note 21 (via SlashGear).

Leaker Ice universe kept it short and sweet on Twitter with simply Galaxy Note accompanied by a title card saying "The End." This comes after the leaker had made numerous assertions as late as November of last year that they had seen "no information on the development of the Note 21 series."

Galaxy Note pic.twitter.com/nrE5SbxpRuJanuary 20, 2021

Given their historical reliability, particularly with Samsung devices, it's hard to believe that we have made it through most of January without them hearing anything regarding a new Note in 2021.

Ross Young of DisplaySearch chimed in with his own statement regarding the Galaxy Note line coming to an end, although he believes it may not quite be over yet.

1) We now see Oppo and Xiaomi each launching a flagship using a Samsung LTPO panel in 1H'21.2) Although now there is no Note 21 coming, we may see a Note 20 FE... 3) The lack of a Note 21 series means the S21 series will sell at higher volumes for longer and could outsell S10..January 21, 2021

A Galaxy Note 20 FE certainly wouldn't satisfy the diehard Note fans that are typically after true flagship specs, but it might be a more compelling affordable Note than the Note 20 was last year.

Young closes by saying that the S21 series should sell at higher volumes than the S20 as a result and could even outsell the previous high watermark of the Galaxy S10. This may be part of Samsung's intent in doing away with the Note line, it allows for a great focus on a single line of flagships like Apple.