Epic deal! Save up to $40 across EA Games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Chances are you know EA Sports for that deep voice that tells you “it’s in the game,” every time you fire up the likes of Madden or FIFA. And chances are you also know to wait just a few months for a day when the price comes tumbling down. Well, today is that day.

Right now at Best Buy, you can save up to $40 across the latest and greatest EA Sports games , as well as a couple racing games thrown in there for good measure.

Madden NFL 21: was $59.99 now $19.99 on PlayStation and Xbox

After 33 years of the Madden series, it’s all about perfecting the formula — EA have handily done so with AI improvements across the board, new Skill Stick control and new user-friendly pass rush mechanics. All this leads to the best football experience you can get, from covering the quarterback to running trick plays and getting to the end zone (I’m a British writer and have been told that’s stuff American Football fans say)!View Deal

FIFA 21: was $59.99 now $19.99 on PlayStation and Xbox

Oh look — a game of football where you actually use your feet! Much the same as Madden, though, this is a juggernaut of a series, so the small tweaks matter. Dribbling the ball is more agile than ever, a more human player AI enables you to get creative in weaving through the defences, and player collision is more realistic than ever with all new animations.View Deal

NHL 21: was $59.99 now $39.99 on PlayStation and Xbox

Take it to the ice with improved AI across all your opponents, warmly welcomed improvements to goalie control and positioning, and a brand new Be A Pro mode for giving you the full experience of being a hockey player.View Deal

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: was $39.99 now $24.99 on PlayStation , Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Arguably one of the best Need For Speed games ever made (don’t @ me, fans of NFS Underground), Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit had it all — epic car chases in some of the hottest supercars around. Now, it’s been given a new lick of paint and looks better than ever on the new crop of consoles.View Deal

And to those who managed to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X , the deal is even better for you, because except for NHL 21 and Need For Speed, all of these games come with a free upgrade to next gen consoles, which will seriously upgrade the visuals.

So, what are you waiting for? Now is the time to jump on the latest EA Sports games and grab next gen games for twenty bucks!