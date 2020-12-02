Exclusive Cyber Week laptop deal: HP Pavilion 13 for just $499

HP Cyber Week doorbuster deals continue to slash up to 65% off laptops and peripherals. Now is the best time to buy an HP Pavilion 13 laptop with the latest Intel 11th Gen CPU for dollars off retail.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Pavilion Laptop 13t for just $499. That's $230 off the laptop's $730 regular sticker price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and one of the best Cyber Week deals we've seen today. If you want an extra display, you can get the HP 27-inch monitor for $209.99 ($40 off).

It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also houses a speedy 256GB solid-state drive for your storage needs. View Deal

Released back in October, the new HP Pavilion 13 offers great performance for the price. Like HP's pricer Spectre and Envy line, the Pavilion sports a simple, slim bezel, metal design.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also houses a speedy 256GB solid-state drive for your storage needs. For the best viewing experience, we recommend you upgrade to the 4K display model which is $649 ($230 off).

Although we didn't get to test this particular model, the Pavilion 13's 11th Gen Core processor promises a 20% performance increase over the previous-gen model and double the graphics power.

At 2.7 pounds and measuring 12.17 x 8.07 x 0.7-inches, the HP Pavilion 13 is lighter than the HP Envy 13 and Dell XPS 13, which weigh 2.8 pounds. When it comes to ports, the Pavilion 13 includes a single USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a microSD card reader headphone/microphone combo jack on deck.

If you're on the hunt for a newer model 13-inch laptop under $500, this HP Pavilion is a solid buy.

