Epic Prime Day wireless gaming headset deal — HyperX Cloud Flight for just $100

Amazon Prime Day is here and it's packed with all kinds of the best gaming deals, from best Prime Day gaming mouse deals to the best Prime Day monitor deals, but what is the best gaming headset deal out there? Look no further than the HyperX Cloud Flight, which is $40 off right now.

Right now, you can get the HyperX Cloud Flight on sale for $100 at Amazon. This is the perfect headset for people who are on a budget and that game on PC, PS4 or both.

HyperX Cloud Flight: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

HyperX Cloud headsets are famous for comfortability and great audio. With HyperX's wireless gaming headset taking a deep $40 cut, you won't find a better gaming headset for the price on PC or PS4. View Deal

The HyperX Cloud Flight rises above other headsets at a similar price because it boasts 50 millimeter stereo drivers along with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and a whopping 30 hours of battery life.

Additionally, you get the comfort of pleathery cushions backed by lush foam cushions. And thanks to the durable, adjustable steel slider, you won't have to worry about your headset bending out of shape. The ear cups also rotate 90 degrees unless most cheap gaming headsets.

