Epic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal cuts $1,329 off the best business laptop

Remember Lenovo's new year discount code we shared earlier this month? Well, it's even better. Before, you could bag the impressive ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for prices starting from $1,276 with the coupon, but now, you can get that same laptop for under a thousand bucks!

For a limited time over at Lenovo, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is available for just $949.99 with the code THINKJAN.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $2,279, now $949.99 @ Lenovo

This may be the base model, but the specs are anything but "base." Under the hood, you've got a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. Plus, the gorgeous 1080p display and 19.5-hour battery life keep things looking great and lasting a long time!View Deal

Whether you're in the market for a portable business notebook, or a strong all-rounder of a laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a great option. In fact, it currently tops our best business laptop rankings.

You can spec your laptop with an up to 4K display, starting with a standard FHD panel that is gorgeous in any lighting scenario, thanks to anti-glare technology. Plus, you can get a touchscreen if you find yourself poking at apps.

The lowest-end model comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU with integrated graphics — a powerful chip, capable of crushing the daily essentials and some more intense tasks. But if you want something stronger, you can upgrade to a Core i7-10610U CPU with vPro.

Keeping multitasking smooth is 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 16GB) and at least 256GB PCIe storage. The variety of options and flexibility to get the kind of powerhouse you want for cheap is great.

So, if you want something portable, powerful and arguably one of the best laptop keyboards out there, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a great way to go — now so much cheaper than ever before. Want to see what other deals there are? Check out our best laptop offers hub.