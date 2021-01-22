Epic gaming sale takes up to 50% off Razer Kraken, Kitty Edition and more,

Razer gaming accessories are among the best peripherals for laptops — they're also among the priciest. Fortunately, Best Buy is currently slashing up to 50% off Razer gaming gear to help you score big savings.

As part of the sale, you can get the Razer Kraken Headset for just $39.99 at Best Buy. That's 50% off its regular retail price of $80 and the lowest price ever for this gaming headset. Amazon offers the same deal.

Razer Kraken headset deals

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Black): was $80 now $40 @ Best Buy

At $40 off, the Razer Kraken wired gaming headset is at an all-time low price. With its 50mm drivers and built-in cooling cushions, the Razer Kraken gaming headset is built for sound and comfort. Amazon offers the same deal. The Quartz Pink version is also on sale for $54.99 ($25 off).View Deal

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition USB Headset: was $150 now $110 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $40 off the wildly popular Razer Kraken Kitty Edition RGB USB gaming headset. It features active noise-cancellation, THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound, and highly customizable Razer Chroma lighting. If it sells out, Amazon has it on back-order for the same price. View Deal

The Razer Kraken is one of the best gaming headsets for the money. With 50mm drivers and built-in cooling cushions, it's engineered for big sound and long-lasting comfort.

As an alternative, you can get the wildly popular Razer Kraken Kitty Edition for $109.99 ($40 off) — $10 shy of its record low price. This RGB USB gaming headset features highly customizable Razer Chroma lighting, active noise-cancellation and THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound. If it sells out, it's on back-order for the same price at Amazon.

Looking for the best webcam for Twitch? You can get yourself the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam for $79.99 ($20 off) which is its best price yet. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light. Again, Amazon mirrors this deal.

Another standout deal in Best Buy's sale is the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 ($30 off). With extreme low-latency and interference reduction, the DeathAdder V2 Pro is rated 3x faster than its competitors. It features a 20K DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB Lighting, 70 hour battery life and 8 programmable buttons. Not to be outdone. Amazon offers the same deal.

Best Buy's sale on Razer gaming accessories ends January 23, so act fast!

More Razer gaming deals

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: was $100 now $80 @ Best Buy

Currently on sale for a record-low price, the Razer Kiyo is one of the best streaming webcams for Twitch. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light. Amazon mirrors this deal. View Deal