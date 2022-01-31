Epic Games Store will continue to offer free games in 2022

The Epic Games Store announced it will continue to dish out free weekly games throughout 2022 as the popular giveaway feature saw a whopping 765 million free games claimed by users back in 2021.



In Epic Games' 2021 Year in Review post, the gaming company offered a sneak peek at what's to come for the rest of the year. Weekly free games will continue in 2022, and judging by the $2,120 in value gamers didn't have to pay for last year, expect some huge savings this time around, too.

While Steam continues to dominate as the go-to gaming distribution service, Epic Games still has the upper hand thanks to its weekly giveaways. Previously, we saw the Tomb Raider Trilogy, Control, Overcooked 2, Loop Hero, Dead by Daylight, Prey, and many more being offered to gamers for free. Apparently, the average score across all the games offered in 2021 is 76%, which ain't bad seeing you don't have to pay a dime for them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Up to 89 free games were given away last year, and we may see some of the best PC games of 2021 become free of charge this year. While users will have these to look forward to, we can expect a few other hotly anticipated titles to make their way onto the service, including Sifu, Dying Light 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Forspoken and more. You'll also find Rainbow Six: Extraction and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on there, too.



Epic Games also shared other plans for its service, including "Profiles" for players to see their achievements and playtime across their library in one place, being able to prioritize and queue selected games for downloads, user ratings and polls for the community, "Game Hubs," and more improvements to the launcher's speed and performance.



With 194 million PC customers using the Epic Games Store, we expect that number to grow thanks to the weekly giveaways and upcoming titles. It will still have to compete with Valve's Steam and its upcoming Steam Deck handheld gaming console.