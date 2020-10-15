Early Black Friday deal: Save $770 on one of our best gaming laptops of 2020!

While there are still lingering Prime Day deals to be had, the deals train keeps on rolling and Dell is among the companies to be offering some early Black Friday deals already. Among them is one of our absolute favorite high-end gaming laptops the Alienware Area-51m R2 that is getting a $770 discount to bring it to $3,799.

Now if your jaw just dropped at that price you might not be aware of what a beast this laptop is. This configuration includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900K and a 17.3-inch 300Hz display with Tobii Eyetracking technology. The Alienware Area-51m earned itself a spot on our best VR-ready laptops, best gaming laptops, best video editing laptops, best workstations and best RTX 2080 gaming laptops pages and the R2 basically takes everything from that laptop and turns it up a notch.

Read our full review of the Alienware Area-51m.

Alienware Area-51m R2: Was $4,569 now $3,799 @ Dell

The Alienware Area-51m R2 is about as specced out as a laptop can get with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, 300Hz 17.3-inch display with 3ms response time and Tobii Eyetracking, 32GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 and a 2TB Raid 0 hard drive comprised of twin 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs.

The Alienware Area-51m R2 is an unapologetic powerhouse of a laptop. It delivers a ten-core processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, making it easy to see why Alienware called this line its "first real desktop replacement."

There is no chance that you miss even a glimpse of the action when you throw literally any game that you want at this laptop with the 17.3-inch 300Hz display with just a 3ms response time.

There are almost too many ports to list on this laptop, with HDMI 2.0, three USB-Type A 3.2 Gen 1, a mini DisplayPort 1.4, RJ-45 Killer Ethernet E3000, an Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port, two power adapter ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a global headset port and an audio out 1/8" port.

The laptop ships with 32GB DDR4 memory, but is upgradeable to 64GB if you aren't satisfied with that and features a 2TB Raid 0 drive comprised of two 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs. At 10.4 pounds you aren't going to want to haul this around in your laptop bag for too long, but I think with a machine this powerful you know what you are signing up for.

