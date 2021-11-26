Google Nest WiFi router 2 pack sinks to $179 in amazing Black Friday deal

Are you looking to upgrade your WiFi connectivity, but you need to do so on a budget? Thankfully Black Friday deals are here, and we happen to have a killer sale on the Google Nest mesh WiFi system just for you!

Best Buy has the Google Nest WiFi (2 Pack) on sale for $179. Usually, this mesh WiFi router system retails for $269, so that's an impressive $90 off. It's by far the lowest price we've seen for this top-rated Wi-Fi system.

Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack): was $269 now $179 @ Best Buy (available in Snow, Mist, and Sand colors)

Best Buy slashes an amazing $90 off this top of the line WiFi system just for Black Friday. Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh router system we've reviewed. It blankets up to 3,800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. Don't miss out on this exceptional deal!

Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack) - Mist: was $269 now $179 @ Best Buy Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack) - Mist: was $269 now $179 @ Best Buy

Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack) - Sand: was $269 now $179 @ Best Buy Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack) - Sand: was $269 now $179 @ Best Buy

Google Nest WiFi is hands down the best mesh WiFi system to buy, and with $90 in savings, it's truly a hard deal to resist.

With 2.0GHz and 5.0GHz dual band technology delivering Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2000 Mbps, this mesh router system is the perfect upgrade for either home or office.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Nest router system and fell in love with its easy setup and Google Assistant with music support. They gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and their Editor's Choice Award for its overall good performance.

Google Nest WiFi mesh routers are small enough to be tucked away on a shelf or windowsill with just a 4.3-inch diameter and standing at 3.6-inches tall. This router and extension 2 pack blankets up to 3800 square feet with reliable WiFi connectivity.