Doom Eternal PC requirements pulled after leaking on Steam: Here they are

Doom Eternal is getting closer and closer by the day, and we finally know what the PC requirements and specs are for the minimum and recommended settings, thanks to a Steam listing. It must have been posted prematurely, as the specs were pulled shortly after they were revealed.

Fortunately, our friends over at GamesRadar+ caught it just in time. Here are the minimum and recommended specs to run Doom Eternal on PC:

Minimum settings:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better / AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB), RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50GB available space

Recommended settings:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

It's a little surprising that Doom Eternal is demanding an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU just to meet a minimum requirement of specs. Yes, the game is gorgeous as hell (literally), but Doom Eternal can supposedly get up to 1,000 frames per second. It seems you'll need an overkill of hardware to hit that mark.

Keep in mind that even if you somehow manage to hit 1,000 fps, you won't be able to see any of it reflected on-screen unless you're toting a 1,000Hz monitor from the future. We just recently tested some 360Hz monitors at CES 2020, but even 360Hz is a long way from 1,000Hz.

We're excited to get out hands-on Doom Eternal, and I'm already drooling over the swords that you can use. Stay tuned for when Steam updates with the official PC specs and for our upcoming review of Doom Eternal.