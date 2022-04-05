DJI's dual-channel wireless mic system is shipping now — here's where you can get it

DJI, one of the leading drone and content creator camera companies, announced a new dual-channel wireless mic system last October and after a few delays, it is finally available for purchase in the U.S. starting today.

The $329 DJI Mic promises 5.5-hours of battery life and 15 hours when used with the charging case. DJI's new dual wireless mics are compatible with smartphones, cameras, DJI OM 5, and DJI Action 2 for high-quality audio and boast an unobstructed range of 820 feet.

The new DJI mic comes with a long list of features, starting with its portable charging case that also stores the receivers and transmitters while keeping them charged and ready to go for up to 15 hours. You can either use the belt clip on the back of each unit or use a magnetic plate to attach it to your audio subjects. Each unit also has a touchscreen that grants easy access to channel selection, input/output settings, and other general settings.

(Image credit: DJI)

Currently, the DJI dual-wireless mic system is available to order on DJI's website, B&H Photo (opens in new tab), and Adorama for $329 (opens in new tab).

We're eager to get our review of the DJI Mic underway, early impressions have been great. This is an increasingly competitive market with options like the Razer Seiren BT wireless mic offering an affordable and highly portable option for solo creators and we are currently working on a review of Rode's updated Wireless GO II system that offers a comparable feature set to the DJI Mic.

With content creation tools becoming more accessible to consumers and prosumers, wireless mics like the DJI dual wireless mic are battling for market share, and we will be bringing you the best options for your budget soon.