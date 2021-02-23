Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i7 laptop gets $300 price cut

Not only is the Dell XPS 13 the best laptop to buy, it's also a cheaper MacBook alternative. If you're looking for a notebook under $1,000, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i7 laptop for $749.99 . Formerly $1,050, that's a $300 price cut and the lowest price we've seen for this particular machine. It's also one of among the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Dell's excellent XPS 13 is our top pick for best overall laptop. Period. The XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge non-touch display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a touchscreen laptop, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is on sale for $1,199.99 ($500 off).

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and powerful performance. We were also impressed by its bezel-less display and gave the Dell XPS 13 a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award co-sign.

The Dell XPS 13 review unit we tested had 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 8GB RAM hardware. During testing, it took everything we threw its way without issue. We expect this laptop's i7-10510U chip performance to be on par with our test model. In terms of ports, the Dell XPS 13 affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB Type-C port with power delivery and DisplayPort. If you require more ports, we recommend you invest in an external USB hub. There's also a headphone jack and a microSD reader built in for your audio connectivity and file management needs.

At a weight of 2.8 pounds and 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches in dimensions, the XPS 13 is among the more portable laptops out there. It's on a par with the MacBook Air M1 (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and MSI Prestige 14 (2.8 pounds, 12.8 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). It's lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches).

So if you want a capable all-around laptop for day-to-day multitasking and streaming content, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. We suspect this deal won't last too long, so be sure to take advantage of it while you still can.