Dell G7 17 with RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU sheds $297 in VR gaming laptop deal

The Dell G7 17 with RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. Dell's current sitewide spring savings event lets you nab this 17-inch notebook for under $1,500.

As part of the sale, the Dell G7 17 with RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU is down to $1,467.64. Usually, this machine comes with a $1,765 price tag, so that's $297 in savings. It's a great price for this configuration which makes it one of the best gaming laptop deals out there.

The VR-ready Dell G7 17 is currently $297 off in the PC maker's sitewide spring savings event.

The Dell G7 17 is one of the best PC gaming and VR-ready laptops you can buy.

This particular model packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Rounding out its specs sheet is NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

While we didn't take this machine for a spin, Dell G series gaming laptops generally deliver strong overall performance and graphics. The Dell G7 17's 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU provide ample muscle for demanding PC games and everyday multitasking. The average customer rating for Dell G7 17 reviews is 4 out of 5 stars on Dell's official site. Happy owners praise the laptop's lightning speed, fast startup, and solid gaming and everyday performance.

At a weight of 6.28 pounds 15.7 x 11.4 x 0.78 inches, for a 17-inch laptop, the Dell G7 17 is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Asus ROG Mothership (10.5 pounds, 16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 inches), MSI GT76 Titan (9.9 pounds, 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.7 inches), and HP Omen 17 ( 7.1 pounds, 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8 inches).