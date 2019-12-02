Dell G7 15 gaming laptop is $580 off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are cracking down like hammers on your wallet, and today you can snag the Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop for $580 off. At $949, the G7 15 is an absolute steal.

The Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop comes packed with a Core i7-9750H, a GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. Those are some meaty components all for just under $1,000. You also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. This deal goes live at Dec 2 at 9:00 AM EST.

In our Dell G7 15 (2019) review, we gave the gaming laptop credit for its strong overall performance and graphics as well as its improved design and bright display. We did, however, knock this gaming laptop being less-desirable at higher price points, but since this baby costs only $949, that means this is even better.

This model comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. It also has a different display from the one we reviewed, so you won't get a 144Hz display, but rather a 60Hz panel. Although, ideally they should be just as bright as one another, as Dell claims this particular model can get up to 300 nits of brightness (that's good).

Keep in mind that you also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, which is basically a $30 value and a selection of over 100 games to choose to play from on your brand new gaming laptop.

