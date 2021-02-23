More PlayStation games are heading to PC — starting with Days Gone in Spring

PlayStation has been incredibly protective of their exclusives over the years, only opening up slightly in the summer of 2020 by releasing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. But, according to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, this is just the beginning.

In an interview with GQ , Jim Ryan has confirmed that Days Gone is heading to PC in Spring, with “a whole slate of” more PlayStation exclusives making the transition in the future.

The timing of this announcement is almost as if someone at Sony read our console games we want on PC feature! Their decision to bring more blockbuster exclusives come after the successful computer release of Horizon Zero Dawn .

“There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience,” Jim highlighted, while also mentioning that as the cost of making games goes up with each console generation with porting games to PC getting a little simpler now they’re using similar components, it makes sense to try and make more money elsewhere.

What other PlayStation games would we like to see on PC? There’s a few, spanning from the likes of Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part II, to God of War and Ghost of Tsushima, with gamers who love the pain of dying over and over again yearning for Bloodborne.