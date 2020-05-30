Dads and grads sale: Best deals on laptops, tablets and monitors

Retailers are kicking off Dads and Grads sales this week with massive savings on today's best laptops, tablets and peripherals.

If you're on a budget or are just looking for cool Father's Day or graduate tech gift ideas, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best Dads and Grads sales from our go-to stores to fit every budget.

Lenovo, for example, is taking up to 68% off its ThinkPad, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops . As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 for just $497 . Normally, this laptop retails for $829, so that's $332 in savings.

With its clean, rugged design and the latest 10th Gen Intel processing power, it's one of the best laptops you can get for the price.

If you're looking to gift that special someone with an iPad, you can get the new 12.9-inch model Apple iPad Pro for $979 at B&H ($20 off). Thanks to trackpad support, a speedy A12Z Bionic chip, and Magic Keyboard add-on, it's a formidable laptop replacement.

Looking for more gift ideas? We've got you covered. Here are the best dads and grads sales happening right now.

Dads and grads sales and gift ideas

Laptops

Dell XPS 13: was $1,049 now $949 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get at this price. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a 1.80 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Save $100 on our favorite everyday laptop today with coupon "50OFF699". View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Adorama

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Adorama is taking $50 off Apple's latest laptop.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $1,629 now $999 Lenovo

Lenovo is currently discounting various configurations of the X1 Carbon laptops. This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Take $1,150 off via coupon "THINKMEMORIAL". View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360-degree convertible aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: was $879 now $779 @ Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers solid specs for the price. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080-pixel) IPS display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. View Deal

MSI Alpha 15: was $999 now $799 @ Newegg

The MSI Alpha 15 delivers solid graphics performance and has a colorful 15.6-inch display at 144Hz. It packs a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RX 5500M GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.View Deal

Tablets

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2018: was $999 now $899 @ B&H

The 3rd Gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is amazingly powerful, outperforming laptops with Core i7 processors while offering a thinner and lighter edge-to-edge screen design.

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" WiFi Tablet (128GB): was $649 now $549 @ Samsung

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, speedy performance and S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets to get. Best Buy's Memrial Day sale takes $100 off the 128GB model. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: two for $199.98 @ Amazon

Pricing for the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet starts at $109.99. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. Preorder one for yourself, one for dad or one that grad you know and save $20.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle: was $668 now $539 @ Microsoft

Save $129 on a Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle starting from $539. The cheapest option includes a 64GB Surface Go 2 (a $400 value, a Surface Go Type Cover (a $100 value), a 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal (a $70 value) and Accidental Damage Coverage ($99 value).

Headphones

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Charging Case for $139. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $89 @ Best Buy

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds are great for everyday carry, the gym and running. Snag them now for $110 off the retail price. View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. The active noise canceling feature also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're just $10 shy of the all-time low price. View Deal

Monitors

Dell U2419H UltraSharp 24" Monitor: was $309 now $234 @ Dell

The Dell U2419H monitor features a 23.8” diagonal panel and a thin, space-saving stylish design. This flexible monitor lets you pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height to accommodate your needs. View Deal

Alienware 25" 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $709 now $399 @ Dell

The new Alienware AW2518H gaming monitor is currently $310 off. This top-of-the-line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all year. View Deal

Legion Y25f-10 24.5" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $199 @ Lenovo

Get extreme smooth gameplay for less with $100 off the Legion Y25f-10 Gaming Monitor. It features AMD FreeSync, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time to level up your gaming experience. View Deal

Games & Accessories

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition: was $39 now $16 @ Best Buy

This gaming deal takes $23 off Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the co-op adventure from award-winning studio MachineGames. This Deluxe Edition includes Buddy Pass, which lets you and a friend play the entire game together, even if they don't own it. View Deal

Logitech Gamepad F310 Gaming Pad: was $24 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Logitech F310 is easy to set up and use with your favorite games thanks to XInput/Direct Input—the two most common input standards.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $29 @ Newegg

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor. View Deal