Cyber Monday Lenovo deals: Save up to 60% on today's top laptops

The best Cyber Monday deals are live with up to 66% off laptops and tablets. Black Friday is here and now is a great time to score big savings on Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad business laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, Legion gaming notebooks, and more.

As part of the sale, the Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is just $999 via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL16". That's a massive discount of $1,460 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Lenovo laptop.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far.

Lenovo is known for its rugged and secure business laptops and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is one of the best laptops to buy.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we praised its slim, lightweight design, bright 14-inch display and class-leading keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid quad-speakers and gave it a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is built to military-grade specifications. That means it withstands high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops and spills. For the security features business pros need, it has secure data encryption, a fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for Windows Hello login and a webcam cover.

Simply put, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has everything you could ever want in a work laptop.

And that's just one of our favorite deals from Lenovo's Cyber Monday sale.

Lenovo Cyber Monday deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,459 now $999 @ Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,459 now $999 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Cyber Monday deal knocks $1,460 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "BFFLASHDEALS1". In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13: was $2,529 now $1,138 @ Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X13: was $2,529 now $1,138 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Cyber Monday deal doorbuster takes 55% off the ThinkPad X13 via coupon, "NEWSBFDEALS". The configuration we recommend packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop: was $849 now $649 @ Lenovo Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop: was $849 now $649 @ Lenovo

You can save $200 on the Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop via coupon, "BFDEAL5". This laptop converts into four modes and has a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen. Under the hood is a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect laptop for seamless streaming, editing, and light gaming.

Lenovo Thinkpad T14s Gen 2: was $2,339 now $999 @ Lenovo Lenovo Thinkpad T14s Gen 2: was $2,339 now $999 @ Lenovo

Don't miss this incredible Cyber Monday deal! With coupon "THINKBFDEAL28" you can save 57% - that's $1,340 dollars off - on the ThinkPad T14s Gen2. Sporting a 14-inch 1080p screen and fueled by a 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, it won't be long before this killer deal on such a powerful laptop is gone!

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $2,119 now $1,595 with Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $2,119 now $1,595 with BFDEAL26 and HOLIDAYSURPRISE

Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro is a great gaming laptop with a bright 16-inch QHD display, a fantastic keyboard, and speedy performance. It's a steal for $525 off.

Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 10e Chrome is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. Kids can play problem-solving games and enjoy hands-on learning apps on the easy-to-use Chrome OS. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and Hangouts and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Save 70% using coupon "99TABLET" at checkout.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab: was $269 now $169 @ Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab: was $269 now $169 @ Lenovo

This Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab via coupon, "BLACKFRIDAYTABS02". It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, a 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.