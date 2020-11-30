Cyber Monday laptop deal! This Lenovo 2-in-1 is only $499 — it comes with Amazon Alexa & free 30-day Microsoft Office

Cyber Monday laptop deals are abundant and plentiful, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best laptop sales of 2020. Case in point: This Lenovo 2-in-1 deal is a real money saver!

The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 is now on sale on Best Buy for $499, which is a $200 drop from its original price of $699.

Cyber Monday laptop deal: 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 crashes to $499

Lenovo Yoga 6: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

This incredible Cyber Monday laptop deal takes a whopping $200 off the 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6. This laptop is a 2-in-1 that comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4650U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with a built-in voice assistant: Amazon Alexa.View Deal

This is a 2-in-1 Cyber Monday laptop deal you don't want to miss out on. Originally $699, this Lenovo Yoga 6 laptop is now only $499 at Best Buy.

The Yoga 6 comes with a 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, a six-core, 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4650U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. It is also a 2-in-1, which means it can transform into a number of different orientations, including tent mode and tablet mode.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 sports dual Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers that flank the keyboard.

Design-wise, the Lenovo Yoga 6 features a premium textile cover that feels amazing to the touch. It has a modern aluminum design with a sleek, modern look. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is sturdy, but lightweight with dimensions of 12 x 8 x 0.7 inches. It only weighs 2.9 pounds. The Yoga 6, with its compact form factor, was made for power users who don't like to stay in one place.

This 2-in-1 also has Alexa built in, so you can control your home, play music, add appointments to your calendar and more by summoning Alexa with your voice.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 in this Cyber Monday deal comes with a 30-day free trial of Microsoft Office. Run, don't walk, toward this incredible Cyber Monday laptop sale. It won't be here for long!