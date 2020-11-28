Black Friday isn't over! Get $200 off in Galaxy Book Flex QLED laptop deal

It's Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend and retailers continue to slash prices on the industry's best laptops. If you're looking for a 2-in-1, here's a great deal on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Book Flex.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha for $1,199.99 at Best Buy. Usually, this QLED laptop retails for $1,400, so that's $200 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Galaxy Book. Samsung offers this same deal. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can still get.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex deals

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday deals continue with $200 off the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED display, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. View Deal

Galaxy Book Flex Alpha: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

If you have a smaller budget, Best Buy also takes $200 off the 13-inch Galaxy Book Flex Alpha. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM,and 256GB of storage. View Deal

The Galaxy Book Flex as its name implies is one of Samsung's flexible notebooks. It also owns bragging rights as the world's first QLED laptop.

The Galaxy Book Flex in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED display, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book Flex review, we loved its built-in S Pen and super-bright QLED screen. Its epic battery life was also impressive and we gave the Galaxy Book Flex a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award. In our lab, the Flex 15's CPU notched 19,137 on the Geekbench 4.3 performance test, besting the 17,078 premium laptop average. It wiped the floor with the HP Spectre's (Core i7-8565U).

Samsung's QLED laptop features a flexible aluminum chassis that folds into a tablet or into tent mode for viewing content. Its diamond-cut edges exude elegance whereas a keyboard fingerprint sensor allows for secure access and peace of mind.

At 14 x 9 x 0.6 inches and weight of 3.5 pounds, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Yoga C940 (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.7 inches), the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches).

For such a thin laptop, the Galaxy Book Flex has a nice selection of ports for your connectivity needs. Samsung outfitted it with two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C input, an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot and a headphone jack.

The Galaxy Book Flex rarely goes on sale

