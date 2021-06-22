Best Prime Day Samsung phone deals: Save on Galaxy S21, Note 20 and more

Amazon Prime Day is among the best shopping events of the year for buying a new phone. You can score discounts so deep that a flagship phone drops to mid-range price levels and a mid-range phone becomes a budget phone. Therefore, the budget you've set aside will get you a better phone than what you could normally afford outside of Prime Day.

What we're finding in Prime Day 2021 is that Samsung Galaxy phones are among the best deals around. And not just compared to other phones — some of the Galaxy phone sales on Amazon are among the best tech deals on the market, period.

We've already aggregated the best Prime Day phone deals so you can see the steepest discounts on every iOS and Android device we consider worthwhile. For this page, we're simplifying things by listing only the best Samsung phones.

Keep in mind that these products can go out of stock at any point as they are very popular. In fact, some color variants for select phones that were on sale at the start of Prime Day are no longer available.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Unlocked): was $600 now $375 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has a lot of competition at its full retail price, but today's Prime Day deal drops it by an astounding $225. At its sale price of $375, the nearest realistic competition is Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE on sale for $479. The Galaxy A71 gets a huge 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, a 64MP primary lens on its quad-camera array. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked): was $700 now $479 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already one of the best values on the smartphone market at its full retail price. With a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, it's virtually impossible to pass up this phone with a $100 discount! View Deal

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was $800 now $600 @ Amazon

Samsung’s latest flagship phone is now $200 cheaper. It packs a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra-wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom. It also records 8K video which makes it a great phone for content creators. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked: was $1,000 now $750 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day phone deals slashes $250 off the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Rounding out its specs are a powerful Snapdragon 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD expandable storage. Update: Sales price available only on Mystic Green model.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,200 now $899 @ Amazon

Save $300 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra during Prime Day. It has a 6.8-inch 3200 x 1440-pixel Dynamic Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its quad-camera array is the most versatile on the market from ultra-wide all the way up to a 10x optical telephoto. The deal is available for either the Phantom Black or Phantom Silver colors.View Deal

There you have it. Almost the entire lineup of Galaxy phones is on sale at steep discounts. If you aren't sure whether these are right for you, see our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review or Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra review to get an idea of what these phones are about.

The short of it is that the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines are among the best Android phones on the market, and remain good alternatives to the iPhone. They have versatile cameras, gorgeous Super AMOLED displays, loads of features, and (unlike the iPhone) good battery life.

Prime Day ends June 22, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.