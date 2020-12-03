Best Buy Cyber deals flash sale knocks $350 off latest HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 13 is a solid laptop and Dell XPS 13 alternative. For today only, Best Buy's Cyber Week flash sale takes dollars off this excellent 2-in-1 laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Spectre x360 for $1,349.99. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,699.99, so that's $350 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this convertible notebook. As far as Cyber Monday laptop deals go, this is one of the best you can get.

HP Spectre x360 deal

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13": was $1,699 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

Now $350 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This model is configured with a 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000) touchscreen, a 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD + 32GB Optane. This is one of the best Cyber Week laptop deals we've seen all week. December 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET.View Deal

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best convertible laptops to buy. Its 360-degree hinge design lets you easily go from laptop to stand, tent or tablet mode.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000) touchscreen, a 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD + 32GB Optane.

Although we didn't get to test this 11th Gen Intel CPU model, in our HP Spectre x360 w/ 10th Gen CPU review, we praised its elegant design and breathtaking display. We also found its lightning-fast SSD impressive and gave the HP Spectre x360 4 out of 5 stars for its strong performance.

The new Spectre x360 retains the Nightfall Black finish with diamond-cut copper luxe accents found on previous-gen machines. Sliced corners and curvy hinges add to its elegant aluminum chassis.

At 3 pounds and 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches, the Spectre x360 is impressively light for a 13-inch laptop. It weighs the same and is just as thin as the new MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and the Lenovo Yoga C940 (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Port selection on the Spectre x360 is modest, yet better than most of today's ultraportables. You get a USB 3.1 port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot.

Best Buy's flash sale ends December 3 at 11:59 p.m ET so act fast!

